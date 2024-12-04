Algeria has launched a project to build a 185-km rail line linking key cities in the North as part of plans to develop its logistic services, newspapers reported on Wednesday.

Phase 1 of the project includes the construction of a 63-km rail line connecting the Northern Tissemsilt city with Tiaret in the Northwest, Elkhabar and other dailies said.

Phase 2 comprises a line linking those two cities with Relizane province in North Algeria, the report said.

“Phase 1 was launched on Monday, and it is part of a large rail network project that will connect with other lines in the Northern hills,” it said, adding that phase 1 is expected to be completed within 20 months.

