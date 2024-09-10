MUSCAT: Al Mouj Muscat, Oman’s leading integrated tourism complex, has awarded phase two of the Al Mouj Business Park to Oman Shapoorji Company. Set to be completed in 2026, all units of this final phase of the project have already sold, underscoring the high demand for premium business locations in Oman.

Phase two of the business park comprises of three office buildings, each designed to the highest standards with controlled access basement parking, rooftop gardens, and extensive landscaped outdoor spaces conducive to business networking. These facilities will offer flexible office spaces, catering to the diverse needs of modern businesses whilst leveraging Al Mouj Muscat’s strategic location and world-class amenities.

Nasser al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, said: “Al Mouj Muscat has set a new benchmark for corporate offices with the launch and sell out of its stunning Business Park. Positioned at the intersection of nature and quality design, this premier business destination boasts flexible workspace spread across eight Grade A office buildings. With its award-winning design and infrastructure, the Business Park redefines the standard for premium office environments in Oman. Al Mouj Muscat’s commitment to excellence extends beyond just office space. It’s about creating a destination where business innovation flourishes, ideas are exchanged, and businesses are empowered to grow and reach new heights. With the construction of phase one progressing, this award of the final phase will ensure timely delivery of the project.”

The Al Mouj Business Park is uniquely situated adjacent to a World Top 100 golf courses next to the ocean, providing an exemplary business environment that combines professional and leisure facilities. Tenants will also benefit from the development’s sophisticated infrastructure, including advanced telecommunications and IT systems, as well as its proximity to major road networks and Muscat International Airport. Additionally, the Business Park’s location within Al Mouj Muscat provides access to world-class lifestyle, leisure, and business support services, enhancing the overall working environment.

The Al Mouj Business Park is part of the broader Al Mouj Muscat community, which is home to over 8,000 residents from 85 nationalities. The development includes luxury residential properties, a 400-berth marina, an 18-hole championship golf course, and a variety of retail and dining options, making it a vibrant and dynamic place to live and work.

