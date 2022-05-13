UAE - Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles and Equipment (CV&E), a part of Abu Dhabi’s leading conglomerate Al Masaood Group, has formally announced that it has been appointed as the official distributor for Toyo Carriers Manufacturing (TCM) in the whole UAE market (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Western region, Dubai and the Northern Emirates).

TCM, a long-established global brand in the material handling industry, offers a quality portfolio of forklift products designed and engineered to meet client requirements including heavy and medium forklifts.

Supplied from production facilities in Japan, China, Thailand, and Europe, TCM’s value-for-money product range includes internal combustion engine forklifts, electric counterbalanced forklifts, reach trucks and skid steer loaders.

The load capacity of small TCM forklifts ranges from 1.5 tonnes to 23 tonnes, with the brand’s large-size products able to support heavy tasks such as container handling operations in ports, it stated.

Mohamed El Zeftawi, the General Manager of Al Masaood CV&E, said: "As its authorised distributor, we are tying our customer-centric sales and aftersales support to TCM’s robust product range through this partnership, thereby providing an end-to-end service to our customers."

"To offer holistic solutions, we also provide flexible financing schemes and attractive leasing options," he stated.

According to him, TCM is the latest in Al Masaood’s growing network of partnerships with renowned global brands, best known for their quality and excellence.

"This partnership exemplifies our commitment to bringing to the UAE market top quality products to support the operations of relevant local sectors. TCM’s line of forklifts is available at Al Masaood CV&E showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Northern Emirates (Sharjah)," noted El Zeftawi.

Kosuke Matsuda, Acting Deputy Manager (Overseas Sales and Marketing Headquarters) Mitsubishi Logisnext, said: "We are proud of the enviable legacy of the TCM brand in the history of Japanese technology. The TCM brand had pioneered the manufacturer of the first “Made in Japan” internal combustion forklift truck in 1949. We are indeed grateful for the many years of trust from our customers in the UAE who appreciate the reliability of the TCM brand."

"Our increasing collaboration with Al Masaood CV&E, the exclusive TCM agent in the UAE, is intended to open up new frontiers to continue in the excellent delivery of our after-sales service and for be-spoke solutions in material handling," explained Matsuda.

He pointed out that the UAE was one of the most important global market for the Japanese forklifts group.

"As we aim to build a more robust market presence in the country and the region, we are confident that partnering with Al Masaood CV&E is the right strategy for us given its proven track record in sales and aftersales support, technical capability, and outstanding customer service," observed Matsuda.

"TCM’s diverse product range has been designed to deliver affordable top quality that satisfies varying customer needs across multiple sectors. With the arrival of TCM forklifts in Abu Dhabi, we look forward to combining our expertise, resources and services to deliver the best customer experience and form a stronger local market presence for our brand," he added.

El Zeftawi said the TCM forklift range is now available at Al Masaood CV&E’s showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Northern Emirates (Sharjah).

Apart from TCM, we are also the sole distributor in Abu Dhabi for UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, and UniCarriers Forklift, and in the UAE for Oshkosh Fire Trucks, along with other well-known brands of heavy equipment and ancillary products, he added.

