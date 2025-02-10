DOHA: Al Faleh Educational Holding signed a land lease agreement with Qatari Diar.

The prime land, located in Lusail, will serve as the site for the construction of a new world-class school. The group aims to open the school in August 2027. The school will be operated in collaboration with one of the most prestigious UK-based schools.

A formal agreement was executed on February 6 between Dr. Sheikha Aisha Al Thani, the Chairperson of Al Faleh Educational Holding and Eng. Fahad Abdullatif Al Jahrami, Chief Development and Asset Management Officer of Qatari Diar, during a signing ceremony.

The event was attended by Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani CEO of Al Faleh Educational Holding, and representatives of Qatari Diar Eng. Khalid Ebrahim Al Hammadi, Director of Asset Management – Qatar, Animesh Pandey, Senior Manager of Asset Management, Denis Borisenko Manager of Commercial Assets, along with Edward Cooper, Principal of Doha Academy schools.

“Lusail is one of the most ambitious and forward-thinking urban developments in Qatar, a hub for innovation, culture, and commerce. We are delighted to be part of that development”. said Dr. Sheikha Aisha Al Thani.

“We are delighted to partner with Qatari Diar to bring this exciting new educational project to life,” said Sheikha Anwar Al Thani, CEO of Al Faleh Educational Holding.

