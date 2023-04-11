Leading landscaping contractor Akar Technical Services said it has successfully completed the work at Port de La Mer development in Dubai.

Valued at AED70 million ($19.2 million), the project is a part of the 9.5 million sq ft comprehensive development across the beachfront district of Jumeirah, aimed at enhancing the social and economic capabilities of Dubai as a region and set new global benchmarks for beachfront developments.

As part of the project, soft landscaping work included more than thousand trees (big and small) planted to form a green belt along the roadsides of the area, and more than forty thousand shrubs were planted across the four district zones.

Approximately 50,000 ground covers and nearly five thousand climbers/grasses, too, have been used to transform the sparse space into a rich tapestry of textures, shapes and continual color.

Hardscaping encompassed elements like installation of precast concrete kerbs; porcelain paver, clay paver, clay paver banding, clay paver banding, granite banding, precast concrete pavers, precast concrete banding, granite banding, decomposed gravel, play area surface (sand), pots, shade structure and water feature have been accomplished by the contracting firm to create an ideal combination of dry and water hardscapes that can not only improve the livability and beauty, but also provide a contemporary design which is incredibly durable, skid-resistant, stain-resistant, and easy to maintain.

On the project, Executive Director Adnan Nalwala said: "Our efforts have been concerted to enhance the aesthetic appearance and beauty of the area through implementing best practices in a way that lives up to the status of Dubai as an international hub."

"Akar uses cutting-edge technologies and innovative methods to implement its landscaping projects across the city. At the core, our landscaping projects aim to achieve the sustainability of the country, improve air quality and boost the community’s mental and overall physical well-being," he stated.

Akar is backed by its parent company, Al Yusr International Muscat, a grade contracting company in Oman, established since 1975.

Over the last two decades, it has made rapid strides and established itself as a leading player in the fields of building materials trading, landscaping, irrigation and installation of high quality swimming pools, fountains and water features.

Highlighting the project's significance, Akar Director Raja Subedi said: "Our emphasis on sound project management and ensuring that all technical matters are addressed in due course has enabled us to execute this project. This would have not been possible without the support of the consultants and client on site."

"Lastly to illuminate the area, improving the beauty, safety and security of the Port de La Mer, landscape lights to the tune of approximately fifteen hundred, strips and cables have been installed by Akar to let the visitors and residents enjoy their outdoor living spaces after the sun goes down, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

