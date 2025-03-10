Ajman-based G J Properties is set to launch eight new developments across Dubai and Ajman over the next 24 months, CEO Ali Jaber told Zawya Projects.



“These projects will predominantly target the medium-to-high-end luxury segment, offering residents a blend of affordability and premium living,” he said.



The upcoming projects will add about 3,000 units to the market.



“Each project is being meticulously planned to provide a mix of unit sizes and layouts to cater to the diverse needs of homebuyers and investors,” Jaber stated.



Last month, the private developer announced plans to invest 4 billion UAE dirhams ($1.1 billion) in projects across the UAE in 2025 and 2026.



“The investment value in the next year will be double the current level,” the CEO said without disclosing details on the spending breakdown.



“Currently, our primary focus is on Ajman, which is our home ground,” he said, pointing to the emirate’s immense growth potential.



The number of real estate transactions in Ajman reached 15,125 valued at nearly AED21 billion, an increase of 21 percent year on year, state-owned WAM news agency reported, quoting Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation.

Transactions hit AED2.3 billion in December 2024, doubling compared to the same period in 2023.

(Reporting by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

