Riyadh – The net profits of City Cement Company increased by 26.73% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 87.92 million in the first half (H1) of 2025 from SAR 69.37 million, according to the financial results.

Revenues amounted to SAR 288.75 million as of 30 June 2025, up 24.94% from SAR 231.10 million in H1-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) surged to SAR 0.63 in H1-25 from SAR 0.50 a year earlier.

Income Results for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the Saudi company recorded net profits valued at SAR 36.38 million, marking an annual growth of 30.94% from SAR 27.78 million.

The revenues hiked by 25.34% to SAR 139.49 million in Q2-25 from SAR 111.28 million in Q2-24.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 profits retreated by 29.41% from SAR 51.53 million in January-March 2025, while revenues declined by 6.54% from SAR 149.26 million.

Dividends for H1-25

City Cement unveiled cash dividends valued at SAR 91 million or SAR 0.65 per share for 140 million eligible shares.

The announced cash dividends, which represent 6.50% of the capital, will be disbursed on 25 August.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

