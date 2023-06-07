Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) have issued two Request for Proposal (RFP) tenders for car service and wash centres under the public–private partnership (PPP) initiative.

The work scope includes the design, build, maintain and operate one car service and wash centre each in Al Quo’, Al Ain city and Ghayathi, Al Dhafra region.

The contract period for both projects is 32 years.

ADIO owns the land rights associated with the plots for these tenders and will execute the Musataha contract with the successful bidder, the document stated.

Moreover, ADIO will not contribute equity to the project, and the successful bidder shall arrange the project funding, selecting debt facilities (corporate, project/property finance, hybrid, or other) and/or equity to finance the project.

The deadline to submit queries for the two projects is 3 July 2023 while the bidders’ interest confirmed deadline is 10 July 10, according to the RFP document.

The last date for submission of RFPs is 17 July 2023.

