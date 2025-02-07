AD Ports Group’s subsidiary CMA Terminals, has signed an agreement with France's CMA CGM Group to jointly develop a new multipurpose terminal in the Republic of Congo.



A joint venture between AD Ports and CMA CGM Group, majority-owned by the former, will develop, manage, and operate a new terminal at the Port of Pointe Noire, Congo-Brazzaville, handling containers, general, break-bulk and other types of cargo at the Central West African nation’s biggest Atlantic port.



AD Ports, which trades on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), expects to invest about 807 million UAE dirhams ($220 million) to build a 400-metre quay wall at a 16-metre depth, plus a 10-hectare logistics area during the project’s first phase.



The multipurpose terminal has already ordered three super post-Panamax ship-to-shore (STS) cranes.



Additionally, it will receive nine hybrid rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) and other associated handling equipment. These hybrid RTGs reduce diesel consumption by up to 60 percent, saving 1 million litres of diesel annually, and cutting nearly 5,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.



The Abu Dhabi port operator received a 30-year extendable concession in June 2023 for the New East Mole Terminal in Congo.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

