Egypt - The Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) and the Embassy of Algeria in Cairo have signed a land sale agreement for two plots totaling 23,316 sqm.

The land will be used for the construction of the new embassy headquarters and the ambassador’s residence in the Diplomatic District of the New Administrative Capital.

The agreement was signed by Khaled Abbas, Chairperson and Managing Director of ACUD, and Mohamed Sofiane Berrah, Ambassador of Algeria to Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League, in the presence of senior company officials.

Berrah stated: “The project represents a transformative step for Egypt, helping to ease congestion, enhance services, and reduce the burden on Cairo.” He further emphasized, “The relocation of the Algerian Embassy to the New Administrative Capital aligns with the directives of the leadership in both brotherly nations. I extend my gratitude to ACUD for their support in finalizing this agreement.”

Abbas commented: “I would like to thank the esteemed Algerian Ambassador in Cairo. We are pleased to sign this agreement as a step towards relocating the embassy to the Diplomatic District of the New Administrative Capital. The presence of Algeria’s embassy will further enrich the diplomatic hub of the city.”

The master plan for the first phase of the New Administrative Capital includes the Diplomatic District, which will host all foreign embassies and diplomatic missions currently located in various districts of Cairo. The agreement with the Algerian Embassy marks another step in the ongoing relocation of embassies and diplomatic missions to the New Administrative Capital.

The relocation of these missions is part of a broader plan to establish the New Administrative Capital as Egypt’s primary diplomatic hub. Today’s signing of the agreement with the Algerian Embassy continues a series of similar agreements already concluded with other embassies and diplomatic missions.

