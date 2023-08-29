PHOTO
Q Properties, a unit of Abu Dhabi investment company Q Holding, has awarded 1.755 billion UAE dirhams ($477.81 million) construction contract for Reem Hills Phase 1 villas on Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island to Trojan General Contracting.
Trojan will construct 218 villas and develop three million square feet of built-up area , Q Properties said in a press statement.
Work will begin on the Phase 1 villas in September 2023, Mohammed Mahmoud, CEO of Trojan General Contracting said.
In March, Q Holding awarded a AED470 million infrastructure and road development contract to National Project Construction, a subsidiary of Trojan Construction Group, for the first phase of Reem Hills.
Q Properties said in February that all available homes in its recently-launched phase of Reem Hills, an AED8 billion gated community, have been sold out.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
