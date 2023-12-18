His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved a budget of more than AED65 billion ($17.7 billion) for new capital projects and also gave directives to advance the Emirati culture and heritage ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.

The go-ahead for the 2024 budget came at the council’s meeting, which was being chaired by Sheikh Khaled.

During the meeting, he gave directives to focus efforts on conserving Emirati heritage and upholding national identity by increasing awareness of national traditions, and by empowering local talent within the sector to help embed UAE cultural heritage among young people.

According to him, such projects were being designed to meet the aspirations of citizens.

The leadership is continuing to prioritise and activate projects that drive infrastructural development to foster a sustainable community environment and ensure the stability and cohesion of Emirati society, he stated.

At the meeting, Sheikh Khaled gave directives to further develop a sustainable cultural heritage ecosystem in the emirate by building on the success of current exhibitions, festivals, and heritage programmes that preserve and reinforce national identity and Emirati cultural heritage among people of all ages, and ensure the integration of Emirati values, customs and traditions into the upbringing of future generations.

"Preserving national heritage and fostering Emirati traditions springs from a deep-rooted belief that heritage is essential for building both the present and the future," stated the Crown Prince .

He added that these measures aim to build a future in which the nation’s cultural heritage is a source of pride and inspiration for all.

Later Sheikh Khaled was briefed on plans to establish the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre, which aims to develop a framework for effectively handling hazardous materials.

The centre also aims to ensure coordination among the relevant authorities to further enhance planning and response efforts to manage hazardous materials in line with best international practices.-TradeArabia News Service

