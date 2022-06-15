Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) financed the expansion of two grain silos in Jordan to support the Hashemite kingdom’s National Food and Security Strategy for 2025.

ADFD provided 258.7 million UAE dirhams ($70.5 million) to finance the capacity expansion of Juwaideh silo to 120,000 tonnes, and Aqaba granary to 100,000 tonnes, according to a press statement issued by the Fund.

The funds form part of a 4.6-billion-dirham ($1.25 million) grant from the UAE to Jordan as part of the Arab Gulf Programme for Development (AGFUND).

The silos are mainly used to hold essential food grains such as wheat and barley

The Juwaideh silo has been expanded to include 24 additional vertical storages of 5,000-metric-tonne capacity each, while the Aqaba granary got 28 additional vertical storages of about 3,800 tonnes capacity each, the statement said.

The project included a 1-megawatt solar plant to supply power to the Juwaideh silo.

