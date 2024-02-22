Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) is expected to award the design, build and operate (DBO) contract for its sea-cage aquaculture project in Al Sila by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The tender for the DBO contract was issued in January 2024 and the bid submission is scheduled on 26 February 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by early April 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work for the proposed project involves construction and operation of a finfish sea-cage aquaculture project in Al Sila as part of the Emirate's initiative to develop a sustainable aquaculture industry.

The scope includes two main parts: project design and build services, and project management and operation services. The selected bidder is required to develop detailed designs for 24 sea cages capable of producing around 700 tonnes of fish annually, as well as land-based supporting facilities, including infrastructure and buildings.

Additionally, the bidder must execute the construction phase of the project and fully operate and manage it, including tasks such as sourcing and purchasing fish juveniles and feeds, marketing harvested fish, providing training to government staff, and studying environmental effects on the project.

Deliverables include detailed designs, sea cages, land-based facilities, progress reports, and a final report with recommendations.

The duration for Design and Build is expected to be completed within 18 months followed by Operations and Management for period of 24 months.

