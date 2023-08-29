The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has annnounced the completion of work on a accommodation project for its employees working at Al Ghuwaifat border crossing in Al Dhafra region. The 110-unit complex can accommodate nearly 220 employees.

The AED46.5 million project was executed over 18 months under the management of Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada), reported Wam.

The project includes a three-storey building dedicated to male employees, containing 100 bedrooms, a services building, a security room, as well as an administrative office, a reception area, three lounges, a council room, a prayer room, a main dining hall with kitchen, a gymnasium as well as outdoor playgrounds, service facilities and parking lots for both eco-friendly and regular vehicles.

Additionally, there is a one-storey building exclusively for female employees that contains 10 bedrooms, a reception room, a gymnasium, and a council room, it stated.

The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs affirmed that the project aims to enhance security readiness through continued operational efficiency, providing the necessary human resources during peak times and emergencies.

Also it helps in facilitating knowledge exchange between inspectors at customs centres, it added.

