Iraq has pre-qualified 5 companies for the construction of the infrastructure of the planned Sadr City in the capital Baghdad, an official has said.

The 5 firms were selected from among 34 companies which had applied for the project, slated to be Iraq’s second largest residential city after Bismaya in Baghdad.

“Bidding for this project closed on January 5…we have selected 5 from 34 companies that have applied to execute the infrastructure,” Baghdad City Secretary Ammar Mousa told the Iraqi News Agency.

He didn’t identify the pre-qualified contractors but said Phase 1 of Sadr City includes the construction of 11,000 houses and that the project will eventually comprise 60,000 units.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

