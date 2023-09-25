AC3D, a U.S.-based 3D construction printing technology company, announced on Monday that it is launching its operations in the UAE.

The announcement was made during Middle East Reverse Engineering & Additive Manufacturing Conference & Showcase – ReAM 2023, which is being from 25 to 27 September 2023 at Festival Arena in Dubai.

Boris Kozlov, Founder & CEO of AC3D, said: "Our mission to shape a more sustainable future for the construction sector starts in Dubai. In addition to reducing CO2 emissions and minimising waste, our vertically integrated technology paves the way for energy-efficient homes, enabling the creation of free-form architectural designs, reducing the amount of construction waste, and ensuring resistance to natural disasters.”

AC3D specialises manufacturing of building robots, development of proprietary printing material mixes, advanced software solutions to streamline construction processes, as well as the engineering and 3D printing of entire buildings, according to the statement.

The company aims to accelerate the construction processes, achieving up to four times increase in speed while using sustainable printing materials, the statement said, adding that it uses 100 percent cementless geopolymer for nearly net-zero construction process.

In August 2021, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. (24), which is aimed at governing the application of 3D printing technology within the construction sector in Dubai.

In July 2023, Dubai Municipality granted the first construction license for a private villa using 3D printing technology.

Dubai 3D Printing Strategy 2030 sets a goal of achieving a 25 percent implementation of 3D-printed buildings across the Emirates by the year 2030.

