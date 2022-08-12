(TAP) - Nearly 505 projects for the development and renovation of school infrastructure on a total of 1369, or a rate of 37% have been completed, said President of the National Centre for Maintenance at the Ministry of Education, Salem Horchey.

In a statement to TAP, Horchey added work of projects underway that began in January 2022, involves 970 primary and secondary schools, spread throughout the Tunisian territory.

The rate of progress of other projects not completed varies between 60 and 95%. The work includes the development and construction of classrooms, toilet blocks, canteens, offices ... He added that the Ministry has conducted 150 technical tests in schools in 2022 to monitor the compliance of the infrastructure of schools to safety standards.

