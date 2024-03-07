PHOTO
Tunisia’s public and private sectors have pumped nearly 75.9 billion Tunisian dinars ($24.5 billion) into projects and associated sectors over the past eight years, according to the Finance Ministry.
The funds during 2016-2023, dominated by the private sector, far surpassed investments channelled in the previous similar period, the Ministry said in a report published by Alsabah newspaper on Thursday.
Nearly 67 percent of the 2016-2023 investments were made by the private sector while 33 percent were channelled by the public sector, the report showed.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
