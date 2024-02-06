JEDDAH — Eng. Ahmed Al-Sulaim, CEO of the Jeddah Central Development Company (JCDA), signed four contracts for the construction of three landmark architectural projects in the Jeddah Central Destination.

They are a sports stadium, opera house, and oceanarium in addition to phase one infrastructure and utilities work in downtown Jeddah.

The contract signing ceremony was held at the site of the Jeddah Central Destination, it was announced in a statement.



The contract to implement the first phase of the infrastructure works in the Jeddah Central Destination was awarded to China Harbor Engineering Arabia Company Limited (CHEC).

It aims to put the city of Jeddah on the global map by reviving its ancient heritage and celebrating its contemporary culture.



The contract to implement the sports stadium was awarded to the Consortium of the Saudi branch of the China Railway Construction Corporation and Sama Construction for Contracting. The stadium will be constructed with meeting international specifications, unique architecture, according to FIFA specifications, and cooling systems for the stands and stadium. It can accommodate 45,000 spectators to host regional and international events.



The Jeddah Central Destination said in its statement that the contract for the construction of the oceanarium project was awarded to the Modern Building Leaders (MBL) company, as the ocean basins are a window into the details of marine life within the depths of the Red Sea. It provides a distinctive experience for its visitors that consolidates Jeddah’s position as a regional and global leader in preserving the marine environment.



The contract for the construction project of the Opera House was also awarded to the MBL as the Opera House is a platform for creativity and inspiration that enhances Jeddah’s role as a platform linking cultures with three theaters with high specifications.

