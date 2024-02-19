Up to 26 international companies from Germany, Italy, Spain, China, India, and Qatar have expressed their interest in participating in Baghdad Metro project, according to a press statement issued by Iraqi Prime Minister's media office.

The statement, issued on Monday, said Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met representatives of the China Railway Sixth Group regarding the Baghdad Metro project.

The Chinese company is implementing Al-Nisour Square development project in central Baghdad as part of the first package of projects to alleviate traffic congestion in the Iraqi capital.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

