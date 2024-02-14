Iraq clarified that it has awarded the consultancy contract for both Baghdad Elevated Metro project and planned express railway linking the central Karbala and Najaf cities to a Malayian consortium.

“There has been wrong information in the local press about this subject….we would like to clarify that the consultants for these two projects is an alliance of HSS and CHSS,” Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani office said in a statement published in the local media on Wednesday.

It also said the two projects would be offered on an investment basis to contractors and that consultancy fees would be paid by the developer instead of the government.

