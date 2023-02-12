Muscat – Buraimi is planning several projects to boost investment and job opportunities in the governorate. Among the projects envisaged is a 19,000sqm artificial lake, which is going to be the centrepiece of a major tourism project.

In an interview with Oman TV, Sayyid Hamad bin Ahmed bin Saud al Busaidi, Governor of Buraimi, said the governorate will launch several projects for investment with the aim of providing job opportunities to its people, stimulating commercial activity and increasing national income. “The governorate has already floated a tender to build an artificial lake on an area of 19,000sqm. Specialised international companies have shown interest in it.”

He added the lake project will include a sandy beach, chalets, water games for children, and a conference centre to hold events.

“We are working to promote Buraimi by taking advantage of its strategic location and highlighting its tourist sites to support domestic tourism and also attract tourists from around the world,” said Busaidi.

According to the governor, an integrated centre for innovation is under construction in the governorate, which will be a major venue to host events for youths and startups, funded by the private sector and supervised by the Ministry of Education.

“The governorate, in cooperation with competent authorities, seeks to provide facilities to businessmen and packages of exemptions to attract more investments. We have a programme to stimulate the economy by organising events in the governorate.”

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism inaugurated the Buraimi Carnival on Wednesday, which will end on Sunday. The event’s activities include a wide range of eateries serving local and international cuisine, entertainment shows like theatrical performances, and competitions.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

