Egypt - The Ministry of Planning and Economic Development has commenced the publication of a series of reports reviewing citizens’ investment plans across all Egyptian governorates.

This marks the fifth consecutive year of such reports, aimed at enhancing awareness among citizens regarding the directions and priorities of the sustainable development plan for the fiscal year 2023/2024. The plan plays a crucial role in achieving Egypt’s Vision 2030.

The initiative begins with a focus on Giza, coinciding with the celebration of its National Day on March 31st each year. Minister Hala El-Said emphasizes that Egypt’s updated Vision 2030 places significant importance on citizen participation in development decisions. It aims to benefit individuals as the central axis of development, promote spatial justice, reduce geographical disparities, empower local communities economically and socially, and provide essential services across all regions to foster genuine societal progress.

These principles align with State Law No. 18 of 2022, which emphasizes active party participation in the development process. It encourages scientific research and innovation to achieve balanced, geographically, sectorally, and environmentally sustainable development. Detailed data on state development plans is essential for effective monitoring and participatory planning.

In Giza, a total of 586 development projects are underway. The value of public investments directed toward Giza in the 2023/2024 plan amounts to EGP 82.7bn, representing an 8.8% increase compared to the 2022/2023 plan.

Sectoral distribution of targeted public investments in Giza for 2023/2024 is as follows: transport sector: EGP 35bn (42%), housing sector: EGP 32bn (39%), higher education sector: EGP 5.6bn (7%), antiquities sector: EGP 2.5bn (3%), pre-university education sector: EGP 464.8 million (1%), and other sectors: EGP 6.9bn (8%), excluding projects through the Egyptian Rural Development Project.

Additionally, the “Decent Life” initiative targets 42 villages in Giza, benefiting 801,000 people, with 48% being females.

The development plan also includes 121 housing services projects, with a focus on drinking water and sanitation services; 55 higher education projects, including equipping existing educational facilities at Cairo University; and 9 transportation projects, such as rehabilitating the second metro line, establishing the railway complex in Beshateel (two phases), and implementing the monorail project in 6th of October City.

The Citizens’ Plan for Giza in 2023/2024 aims to improve population indicators, including reducing the average dropout rate from primary and preparatory education to 1.09%, increasing women’s participation in the labor force to 15.22%, and reducing the illiteracy rate to 20.9%.

