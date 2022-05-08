Huge deep foundations have been used to construct 16 residential towers in Salman City. The major project, which is implemented by the Ministry of Housing, will provide 1,382 apartments with an area of up to 3,600 square metres per floor.

Based on the field of design, construction and operation of infrastructure, the residential towers project is a global model.

It has more than 12,000 deep bases to support an area of 70,000 square metres and a depth of more than 15 metres, and consumed nearly 70,000 cubic metres of concrete and 5,000 tonnes of steels.

The Ministry held a celebration on this occasion at the project site, in the presence of Eng. Muhammad Rashdan, Director of the Department of Construction and Maintenance of Housing Projects, and Engineer Balsam Al Salman, Director of the Department of Planning and Design of Housing Projects.

Also present were representatives of the companies that support the project, namely Strong Force Company, Dar Al Khaleej Engineering, Al Moayyed Contracting Group, Chabo Arados Contracting Company, Salvo Engineering and Management, and Al Ansari Engineering Services.

The engineering team supervising the project used integrated and interconnected geotechnical design and analysis to implement safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly foundations.

