Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) signed a $40 million contract with Chinese Shanghai Shengda for the construction of a ready-made garment factory, the SCZone announced on July 18th.

The first-of-its-kind project in the Qantara West Industrial Area will be implemented in two phases, the first of which will be carried out with $28.5 million in investment.

Production from the project will be fully exported to the US, with a production capacity of 43 million pieces annually.

Since 2019, Chinese Shanghai Shengda invested about $15 million in Egypt.

