The first branch of Confucius Institute, aimed at teaching the Chinese language, has been opened at Prince Sultan University in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia and China agreed to include the Chinese language in the curriculum in Saudi schools and universities during the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to Beijing in February, Chinese government-run CGTN reported.

China has established Confucius Institutes to popularise the Chinese language and spread Chinese culture.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

