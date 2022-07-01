Saudi Global Ports (SGP) and Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company (ZPMC) signed an agreement to manufacture three state of the art quay cranes at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) said in a press statement that the new cranes would have a minimum outreach of 25 rows to enable the handling of next generation giant vessels.

The statement said SGP is assessing the possibilities to equip the cranes with remote operation and photovoltaic panels to achieve sustainability and automation of port operations.

SGP, a joint venture of Public Investment Fund and Singapore's PSA International, was awarded the concession for King Abdulaziz Port in July 2011.

The port comprises two modern container terminals, one chilled and frozen cargo terminal, two general cargo terminals, two cement terminals (one for Black Portland cement and Clinker and the other for White Portland Cement), one bulk grain terminal, one iron ore terminal, a ship-building yard, and oil and gas stations, along with a ship repairing facility consisting of two floating docks.

