Muscat: Bilateral meetings were held between Chinese tourism companies with their Omani counterparts during the Sultanate of Oman's hosting of 12 Chinese companies.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is hosting 12 Chinese tourism companies on an introductory trip in the Sultanate of Oman to introduce tourism components and products.

On the sidelines of their visit, the ministry organised bilateral meetings between Chinese tourism companies with their counterparts from Oman with the aim of enhancing communication and creating working relationships to attract the targeted tourist segment from the People's Republic of China.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

