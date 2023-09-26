Nepal and China have signed a dozen agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs), with officials engaging in early finalisation of the Belt and Road implementation plan, according to a local media report.

The agreements included cooperation between China’s National Development and Reform Commission and Nepal’s National Planning Commission, enhancing partnership on the digital economy and collaboration between China’s National Development and Reform Commission and Nepal’s Ministry of Forestry and Environment for green and low carbon development, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The two countries also agreed on the construction of the Nepal-China Power Grid Interconnection Project (Chimile-Kerung), a 220 kV cross-border transmission line built through a Chinese grant.

The agreements were signed following delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and his Chinese counterpart, Li Qiang.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

