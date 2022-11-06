Iraq’s Ministry of Transport, represented by the Public Company for the Implementation of Transport Projects has signed a partnership agreement with China’s Transtech Engineering Corporation (Transtech) for implementing infrastructure and transportation projects in the OPEC member.

Transport Ministry spokesperson Hussein Jalil Al-Khafajia told Zawya Projects that the meeting, held at the headquarters of the Iraqi company, discussed collaboration and partnership between the two sides and opportunities in infrastructure sector. The Chinese side also toured the testing laboratories and design offices of the Iraqi company.

Transtech is a key subsidiary of China Railway Group (CREC), a Fortune Global 500 company.

Last month, Zawya Projects had reported that the Iraqi government has directed the inclusion of vital and strategic projects within a landmark oil-for-projects agreement signed with Beijing three years ago.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)