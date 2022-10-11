The Iraqi government has directed the inclusion of vital and strategic projects within its agreement with China, state-owned Iraqi News Agency reported.

The projects include roads, bridges, infrastructure (sewage and water desalination plants), energy, oil and electricity, said Haider Majid, the spokesperson for the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

Another strategic project comprises 15 hospitals with a capacity of 200 beds in each governorate.

The Ministry of Planning is working on preparing these mega projects in coordination with sectorial authorities to offer them to Chinese companies, said Majid.

In June, Iraq drew up a list of projects it intends to award to Chinese companies under a landmark oil-for-projects agreement signed with Beijing three years ago.

