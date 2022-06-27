Saudi Arabia - A new technology experience centre, Future Space, the largest exhibition centre outside of China covering an area of 1,500 square metres will be launched in Saudi Arabia.

The exhibition centre, which is set to attract 200,000 visitors in the next five years, is being set up by Huawei in collaboration with the Saudi Space Commission.

The partnership aligns with Huawei's commitment to corporate social responsibility, developing local talent and actively contributing to the kingdom's digital transformation journey.

Advanced technologies

Future Space will include advanced technologies including autonomous driving, 3D printing, and brainwave robot control, among other innovations. The first exhibition of its kind in Saudi Arabia, Future Space, will offer speaking opportunities for young innovators.

During the launch, Eric Yang, CEO of Huawei Saudi Arabia, said: "We have launched Future Space in Saudi Arabia to support the kingdom achieve its digital ambitions as part of Saudi Arabia's vision 2030. Imagination will determine how far we can go in the future; action will determine how quickly we get there. We believe here at Huawei that the best way to predict the future is to create it."

New value

Weiqing Chen, Ambassador of China to Saudi Arabia, said: "The firm relations between China and Saudi Arabia have brought immense benefits to both countries. As Saudi Arabia pursues digital transformation as part of its strategic national goals, public/private partnerships between technology companies such as Huawei and public agencies adds new value to the local tech ecosystem. We, therefore, congratulate the Saudi Space Commission on the launch of Future Space and look forward to more success."

Dr Mohammed Altamimi, Saudi Space Commission CEO, said: "Future Space is one of the most advanced technology experience centres in the world. We want to expose young people to the most cutting-edge technologies and inspire them to imagine technology in new ways. Partnering with a global technology leader such as Huawei enables us to bring real-world and proven technology solutions that can positively impact society.”

Digital ecosystem

Adnan Alsharqi, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Investment, said: "Building a knowledge-based economy is a key pillar of Vision 2030. Initiatives such as Future Space help enrich our digital ecosystem and attract investment from other digital companies. As a ministry, we are keen to support public and private partnerships that have proven highly successful in accelerating innovation and boosting our talent pipeline."

A digital-led future will bring improved quality of life, sustainable and green production, more comfortable living spaces, reduced traffic congestion and pollution in cities, fully green energy, and a wide range of new digital services.

Huawei will work with partners to help accelerate this transformation, aligned with its vision and mission of bringing digital to every person, home, and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).