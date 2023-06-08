Dubai South, a master-planned city focusing on aviation, logistics, and real estate, has signed an agreement with Beijing New Aerotropolis Holdings Co. to establish a framework for economic development, urban land planning and sustainability.



The objective is to establish a comprehensive framework for economic development, urban land planning, and sustainability, fostering collaboration and mutual growth, Dubai South said in a press statement.



Under the agreement, both parties will engage in the exchange of knowledge, information, and socio-economic statistics pertaining to their respective airport areas. This exchange will be conducted in full compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, and local directives.



Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District, Dubai South, said: "These agreements are aligned with our mandate at Dubai South to contribute to the government's ongoing efforts in diversifying the emirate's economy and to attract foreign direct investments to Dubai."



Dubai South, a sprawling 145-square-kilometre master-planned city, was launched as a Dubai government project in 2006.



Meanwhile, Beijing New Aerotropolis Holdings Co., China, established in 2012, serves as the core platform for developing and constructing the Beijing Daxing International Airport Economic Zone.

