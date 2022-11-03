China and Pakistan have agreed on the early implementation of the upgradation of the Main Line 1 (ML-1) and the Karachi Circular Railway project, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in a press statement.

The two countries will make full use of the joint cooperation committee of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the Belt and Road Initiative, Zhao said.

He said it was important to accelerate the construction of auxiliary infrastructure for Gwadar Port to unleash its role in driving interconnected development in the region.

The Chinese official, quoting Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, said Pakistan expects China’s strong support in the upgradation of ML-1, the Karachi Circular Railway and other important infrastructure projects.

