Dubai, UAE : Kick-start 2022 on a fulfilling note with ZNAP, the country’s first ever cashback and easy payment application is here to help you earn rewards instantly while you enjoy shopping and devour meals at your favorite eateries – thanks to the app’s partnerships with over 350 merchants. The app offers a wide range of features such as cashback of up to 50% on every transaction, credit vouchers to buy for self or e-gift, for seamless payment experience. (Leave the bulky wallets at home!)

ZNAP’s partners are spread across different industries, such as Food & Beverage, Health & Beauty, Fashion, and a lot more – all offering you irresistible cash rewards on transactions, that can be used at the same retailer or a restaurant within 90 days from the date of credit - making it a unique and gratifying experience.

ZNAP also offers a plethora of other benefits such as Credit Vouchers, which are value vouchers that you can purchase directly from the app for a restaurant or retailer of your choice, which can then be used against transactions or sent as e-gifts to friends and family – all whilst earning cashback.

What’s even better is that ZNAP has recently introduced a new feature, Take Away, which allows you to earn instant cashback when you pay digitally, whilst being seated in your car and enjoying your favorite meal.

So, what are you waiting for? Download away and ZNAP up excited deals to bring in the New Year!

How does ZNAP work?

Signing up to the app is as simple as 1,2,3. All you need is a smartphone, valid UAE number and you can jump on and start enjoying all the offers in UAE.

The merchant list has been curated bearing in mind preferences & choices of the UAE consumer demographic and features brands loved & frequented by masses as well as the elite population. Some of the partner restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines including Chinese, Pan Asian Cuisine, Street Food, Vegan, Italian and more varieties to choose from.

ZNAP is available and free to download through the App store & Google Play store.

For more information visit: https://znap.cash

About Znap:

Founded in 2017 UAE’s no.1 free cash rewards app, Znap App is the ultimate destination for everyday savings that offers you amazing daily deals. Earn cash rewards on over 300+ Brands and Local Stores’ and make sure you enjoy all our shopping benefits while you’re on the go.

