Abu Dhabi, UAE : In an effort to empower national talent in developing strong market fit digital solutions, Zayed University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Injazat, UAE’s home-grown technology champion in Digital Transformation, Cloud, and Cyber Security, to mentor students on EdTech projects.

Spearheaded by Abu Dhabi’s G42, the parent company of Injazat, the partnership will see Zayed University match students from their College of Interdisciplinary Studies, with the mentors and practitioners at Injazat to coach and sandbox ideas that solve real world industry issues and challenges. Under Injazat’s mentorship, students will research and evaluate the potential of AI in diagnosing learning difficulties, analyze non-traditional schools from around the world to localize and brainstorm adaptation models, conduct behavioral change studies in parents to boost acceptance towards online learning and explore the use and benefits of AR/VR technology in building interpersonal skills, confidence, and public speaking readiness in students.

The program will benefit from InGenius, the dynamic innovation lab by Injazat that follows the methodology of using agile practices, lean processes, and design thinking to bring ideas to life and Zayed’s interdisciplinary approach, which is based on radically flipped classrooms, where students engage in deep processing through extensive use of polls, debates, and collaborative work. Coined as ‘Business Challenges’ this collaboration is a key component of the students’ coursework, through life-experiences with real businesses.

Ussama Dahabiyeh, the CEO of Injazat said: “We are delighted to extend our expertise through G42 to nurture the students of Zayed University. It is extremely encouraging to see students taking the lead on developing cutting edge technology that will benefit their environment and industry. Zayed University and its students continue to demonstrate an innovation mindset and are a natural fit for us to introduce the InGenius methodology which also completely aligns with the Active Learning pedagogy, offered by Zayed University. This collaboration is a testament to Injazat’s commitment towards investing in the talent pipeline of the country who will translate ideas into solutions needed for the industry’s most pressing problems and we couldn’t be prouder of today’s announcement.”

Underlining the significance of these student-led projects, Jumana Salem, Vice President of EdTech at Injazat and chief program lead said: “The first phase of the collaboration saw students working with Injazat experts to identify the need for building platforms that redefine traditional schooling, evaluating the potential and limitations of technology in assisting students with learning difficulties, and also helping address and overcome some of the challenges that persist in online learning. The newly signed MoU will allow us to build on that further and is a perfect example of embedding the end user in the innovation process, co-building learning and development solutions that will ultimately serve them.”

Professor Clayton MacKenzie, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Zayed University reiterated the importance of such enriching internships for our students’ learning journey: “We believe in empowering our students with the real-life work experiences and skill-sets that they need to brave the business environment of tomorrow. Our partnership with G42 is a prime example of academia and industry working together to build the future, nurture youth and benefit from blended learning approaches.”

Beginning with EdTech, both parties are also considering developing knowledge-exchange partnerships in other fields such as healthcare and energy sectors.

An IDC study earlier this year found that 72 per cent of educational institutions brought forward their digital initiative roadmaps by at least a year and the UAE is now one of the fastest growing markets for EdTech. Injazat’s EdTech services help educational institutions adapt to remote and hybrid solutions while keeping the emotional and well-being of students top-of-mind utilizing gamification and AI, to ensure engagement and deep learning experiences.

About Injazat:

Founded in 2005, Injazat is an industry recognized market leader in the region for Digital Transformation, Cloud, and Cyber Security. Based in Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the United Arab Emirates, Injazat draws on its local expertise and presence combined with several global technology partnership networks to develop market leading services. Injazat’s ambition is to empower organizations to achieve their vision by providing them with the technology solutions and expertise needed to power productivity while they focus on their core business.

For more information and press queries, contact Najia Uz Zaman najia.uzzaman@injazat.com

About Zayed University:

Zayed University was founded in 1998 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan - may God rest his soul. It is one of the UAE’s leading, national, modern, education institutions, focused on the fields of innovation, scientific research, and advanced academic learning. Constantly evolving to match the changing economic, technological and business environments of the region and the world, Zayed University is a pioneer in introducing interdisciplinary studies to students’ learning journeys. It offers a vast array of programs and degrees to attract both national and international talent.

For more information and press queries, contact: ahmed.almajayda@zu.ac.ae

