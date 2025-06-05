Kuwait City – Jazeera Airways today started its direct service between Kuwait and Budapest, Hungary. The twice-weekly flights mark the first-ever non-stop air connection between the two countries, opening up exciting opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, and H.E. András Szabó, Ambassador of Hungary to Kuwait, were onboard the inaugural flight, which featured a celebratory send-off for all passengers and included a unique souvenir boarding pass presented to the first passenger checked in.

The new route, welcomed by Budapest Airport and supported by Visit Hungary, offers travelers from Kuwait easy access to one of Europe’s most charming capitals, rich in history, architecture, and thermal spas.

Passengers can now book flights via the Jazeera Airways website, mobile app, or call center at 177. Jazeera Airways also offers a range of fare bundles, products and services as well as connections beyond Kuwait to destinations across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa.

About Jazeera Airways

Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, serving over 5 million passengers across a network of more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. Dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality air travel, Jazeera Airways caters to business, leisure, religious, and weekend travellers, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Jazeera Airways currently operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, enabling it to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. 26 new aircraft from its orderbook, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos are expected to arrive 2027 onwards.

The only publicly traded airline on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait), Jazeera Airways was recognized as a Fortune 500 Arabia company and named "Great Place to Work" in 2023.

A trailblazer in the aviation sector, Jazeera Airways has introduced several digital initiatives to its customer experience and is one of the first to design, build, and operate its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), at the Kuwait International Airport.