Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : Yas Holding, the UAE-headquartered investment company, was presented the “Innovation and Leadership in Asset Management” Award by SAP for its Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) project during SAP’s Digital Supply Chain Event, held at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The award was received on behalf of Yas Holding by Mina Hakim, Group Chief Supply Chain Officer and Boris Rusafov, Chief Information Officer.

The recognition from SAP was in appreciation of Yas Holding’s implementation of the EAM solution within its group companies which began in February 2021, following industry best practices.

Murshed Al Redaini, Group CEO of Yas Holding said, “This recognition from SAP is a testament to our operational best practices and the hard work of all our teams. We are thankful for the award and will continue to advance the digital transformation underway at our companies to enhance our efficiency and sustainability, as we continue on our path to be an agile, innovative, and progressive organisation.”

Commenting on the award, Suresh Vaidhyanathan, Group Chief Financial officer at Yas Holding said “Our mission is to optimally manage our company assets over their useful life. We believe the SAP EAM solution will deliver better return on investment and optimize the cost of ownership, in addition to improved efficiencies.”

Yas Holding and its local and international multi-sector subsidiaries have been expanding their operations thereby increasing their fixed assets to meet various business requirements. As part of the group’s digital transformation plan, SAP’s Enterprise Asset Management application was launched across various entities to manage the asset lifecycle from acquisition to disposal.

This move will enable Yas Holding and its subsidiaries to enhance visibility, traceability, control, demand planning and consolidation and best utilisation of its assets. Furthermore, the solution seeks to deliver significant enhancements to asset performance, cost reduction in onboarding maintenance workers, increase in asset lifecycle, reduction in energy costs, improvement in asset data quality, increase in maintenance worker productivity, and reduction in operational costs.

Over the years, Yas Holding has grown into a preeminent investment company that has relied on acquisitions and investments to expand into a number of sectors that include food, agriculture, healthcare, education, aviation, real estate, technology, and shared services in markets including Serbia, Morocco, Mauritania, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Egypt.

About Yas Holding

Yas Holding is a UAE-headquartered investment company with a multi-industry business portfolio with 7,500 employees and 60+ operating subsidiaries. The group is in an expansion phase with increasing business interests in agriculture, food, healthcare, education, aviation, technology, real estate, and shared services. Yas Holding’s diverse companies operate across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

