Dubai: Arrivals from GCC countries (Bahrain, UAE, Qatar & Kuwait) to Turkey rose to a magnificent level in 2021, after being dropped dramatically because of the Pandemic in 2020. The rapid recovery in 2021 indicates that the tourism deficit narrowed heavily in the year. The way tourism from these GCC countries, especially the UAE, bounced back from reflects the substantial measures taken by Turkey to minimize the post-pandemic traveling hassles & put Turkey as a major staycation & transit spot among the GCC nationals.

As per the latest data released by the Turkish Consulate General Cultural and Info Office in Dubai, the Influx of tourists from the mentioned GCC countries has largely increased since 2019. Kuwait enjoys the largest tourist share in Turkey with 246,249 visitors in 2021, followed by Qatar with 83,831 visitors, Bahrain with 62,730 visitors, and the United Arab Emirates with 52,587 visitors, in 2021. Overall, the tourist traffic from these four countries rose to 445,397 in 2021; a sharp and evident increase from 173,801 and 610,486 in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The restoration of tourism in Turkey is attributed to several factors that helped Turkey bounce back from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Turkey has been positioned as a quality, luxurious and affordable stay-cation spot for the GCC nationals. The Government took extensive measures to minimize the pandemic impacts and made traveling as smooth and fast as possible. With strict monitoring and the least hassles in place, Turkey gained the trust of the visitors passing through these traveling measures and procedures. Above all, being “Green” in the list of most of the Asian and European countries, Turkey became one of the most preferred and viable destinations for transit travellers who would otherwise not be allowed to enter their final destination countries.

The high percentages of the GCC nationals visiting Turkey between 2020 and 2021, especially the UAE nationals, which dropped over the years, is a clear indication that Turkey is rising as one of the most convenient and desired tourism spots in the region. The arrival rate from the United Arab Emirates rose to a remarkable 1294 percent in 2021, compared to -89.94 percent in 2020. This is even a much better picture as compared to 2019. Similarly, the arrivals from Bahrain hiked by 251 percent, Qatar 162 percent and Kuwait 105 percent, from 2020. In summary, a change of 453.2 percent was recorded in the arrival rate of these four GCC countries in 2021 between Jan & Dec 2021, which earlier dropped to 77.1 percent in 2020.

The heavy influx of tourists from the GCC countries has put Turkey in the limelight in terms of safe, smooth, and easy traveling procedures, thereby, supporting the destination as a quality staycation spot.

