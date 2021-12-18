Dubai : The Sustainable City, the first fully operational sustainable community in the Middle East, has launched a collection of eco-friendly short-stay studio-apartments located within The Sustainable City, Dubai. These Homes allow visitors, residents and international tourists to experience sustainable living and enjoy Dubai with a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

The contemporary studio apartments were conceived with sustainability at the core. The building complex was designed using highly insulated materials and is powered by renewable energy from rooftop solar panels. To avoid Single-Use Plastics (SUP), the studio-apartments are supplied with filtered drinking water, and to facilitate waste recycling, the homes are equipped with two bins (recyclables and other waste). The Sustainable Homes are fitted with low flow fixtures, as well as water and energy efficient washing machines. Room cleaning services use environmentally-friendly cleaning products. To encourage sustainable practices, guests can monitor their water and energy consumption during their stay with an energy metering system, receiving a personal carbon footprint statement upon checkout.

The Sustainable Homes guests will have access to the urban farm and animal sanctuary along the green spine inside The Sustainable City as well as running and cycling tracks. Guests can also access the roof of the building which has been converted into a green relaxation area.

The Chief Sustainability Officer, Karim El-Jisr commented: “We are proud to announce the opening of The Sustainable Homes because it means that we can now welcome international visitors to our community and enable them to experience sustainable living first-hand. By infusing sustainability into the hospitality sector, we continue to spearhead the global movement towards sustainable living.”

About The Sustainable City:

The Sustainable City in Dubai is the world’s first fully sustainable community, and GCC’s ‘Happiest Community’.

An icon of Dubai, it represents a new era in real estate, where social, environmental and economic facets are perfectly considered and seamlessly blended, to offer harmonious, quality sustainable low-carbon living.

Born from a vision to accelerate the transition towards sustainable development, The Sustainable City demonstrates the living, working proof of this future-ready concept and acts as a benchmark for sustainable living.

Located in Dubailand, the mixed-use development spans some 46 hectares and provides an array of green residential facilities and amenities with no negative impact on the environment

