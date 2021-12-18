PHOTO
Dubai : The Sustainable City, the first fully operational sustainable community in the Middle East, has launched a collection of eco-friendly short-stay studio-apartments located within The Sustainable City, Dubai. These Homes allow visitors, residents and international tourists to experience sustainable living and enjoy Dubai with a significantly reduced carbon footprint.
The contemporary studio apartments were conceived with sustainability at the core. The building complex was designed using highly insulated materials and is powered by renewable energy from rooftop solar panels. To avoid Single-Use Plastics (SUP), the studio-apartments are supplied with filtered drinking water, and to facilitate waste recycling, the homes are equipped with two bins (recyclables and other waste). The Sustainable Homes are fitted with low flow fixtures, as well as water and energy efficient washing machines. Room cleaning services use environmentally-friendly cleaning products. To encourage sustainable practices, guests can monitor their water and energy consumption during their stay with an energy metering system, receiving a personal carbon footprint statement upon checkout.
The Sustainable Homes guests will have access to the urban farm and animal sanctuary along the green spine inside The Sustainable City as well as running and cycling tracks. Guests can also access the roof of the building which has been converted into a green relaxation area.
The Chief Sustainability Officer, Karim El-Jisr commented: “We are proud to announce the opening of The Sustainable Homes because it means that we can now welcome international visitors to our community and enable them to experience sustainable living first-hand. By infusing sustainability into the hospitality sector, we continue to spearhead the global movement towards sustainable living.”
-Ends-
About The Sustainable City:
The Sustainable City in Dubai is the world’s first fully sustainable community, and GCC’s ‘Happiest Community’.
An icon of Dubai, it represents a new era in real estate, where social, environmental and economic facets are perfectly considered and seamlessly blended, to offer harmonious, quality sustainable low-carbon living.
Born from a vision to accelerate the transition towards sustainable development, The Sustainable City demonstrates the living, working proof of this future-ready concept and acts as a benchmark for sustainable living.
Located in Dubailand, the mixed-use development spans some 46 hectares and provides an array of green residential facilities and amenities with no negative impact on the environment
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.