- ‘Real Magic’, Coca-Cola’s first new global philosophy since 2016, and the ‘Hug’, a new perspective on its iconic logo, both revealed during stunning light show
- New philosophy refreshes Coca-Cola’s promise to unite and uplift people with the ‘Hug’ embracing unique moments of magic
Dubai, UAE : The Coca-Cola Company illuminated the iconic Burj Khalifa to officially unveil its new global philosophy, ‘Real Magic’, alongside the ‘Hug’, a new perspective on its famous logo.
‘Real Magic’ marks the first new global brand philosophy for Coca-Cola since 2016. It refreshes Coca-Cola’s promise – to unite and uplift people every day – with renewed relevance for the world we live in today.
The philosophy is built around key lessons learned over the last 18 months: that we can find magic all around us when we come together in unexpected moments that elevate the everyday into the extraordinary. It also acknowledges the many contradictions experienced as new generations find harmony and human connection in a virtual and divided world.
“Magic isn’t about the unbelievable or mystical, but about those moments of real human connection. Real Magic can happen at any given moment and can be extraordinary,” said Tarun Sabhlok, Region Marketing Director – Middle East at The Coca-Cola Company. “The Real Magic philosophy is rooted in the belief that differences can make the world a more interesting place, so there was no better place to celebrate the Real Magic of humanity than in the most diverse nation in the world, on the most iconic landmark in the region – the Burj Khalifa.
‘Real Magic’ was launched alongside the ‘Hug’ – a refreshed visual identity and new perspective on the brand’s famous logo. Inspired by Coca-Cola’s classic packaging, the ‘Hug’ logo lifts the curved Coca-Cola trademark on bottles and cans to provide a visual signature that will embrace and frame moments of magic.
Added Sabhlok: “Coca-Cola has existed for over a century, recognized the world over as a universal symbol of optimism. It is more than just a drink; it is magical, and the new Real Magic philosophy captures that perfectly.
Coca-Cola is collaborating with renowned artists, photographers and illustrators to bring the concept of ‘Real Magic’ to life by embracing the ‘Hug’ logo. Through their own distinct and unfiltered lenses, the artists will create moments of everyday magic in ways that are inclusive and collective, yet individual and expressive. Design partners include global companies Wieden+Kennedy London, KnownUnknown and Kenyon Weston.
About The Coca-Cola Company
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
