The 18th edition of the “Heya” Arabian fashion exhibition organised by Qatar Tourism and Qatar Business Events Corporation (QBEC) opens tomorrow, December 12, 2021, at Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC). Over the years, the exhibition has gained a reputation of being a leading platform for modest, Arabian fashion in the region and worldwide. The event and its activities are set to continue until December 17, 2021, with the participation of 130 exhibitors and designers from 10 countries.

The exhibition welcomes fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters from the region and the world for a period of six days. Heya will host a range of distinctive displays including but not limited to abayas, kaftans, dresses, accessories, cosmetics, and perfumes. The events held on the sidelines of the exhibition will host eight fashion shows, four workshops, nine dialogue sessions, four special seminars and many entertainment segments, with the participation of some of the most renowned fashion experts in Qatar and the region.

The exhibition is scheduled to open its doors to visitors free of charge from 10:00 to 22:00 every day, and between 15:00 to 22:00 on Friday. While the first day of the exhibition will be open to both male and female attendees, the remaining days will be reserved for women. Moreover, children under the age of 13 will not be allowed to enter the exhibition.

The eighteenth edition of the exhibition will apply precautionary measures set by the Ministry of Public Health regarding the organisation of exhibitions and tourism events, and to ensure easy access for visitors to the exhibition, the public must register via https://www.visitqatar.qa/en/events/heya

About HEYA Arabian Fashion Exhibition

Heya Arabian Fashion Exhibition provides a collaborative environment where up-and-coming local designers, female entrepreneurs and fashion enthusiasts can come together to showcase, inspire and motivate others in the industry.

Launched in 2007, and now in its 18th edition, Heya has grown to become Qatar’s biggest platform for contemporary Arabian fashion. Welcoming exciting emerging designers to showcase alongside established global brands, Heya strengthens the country’s position as a major regional shopping destination and centre for fashion innovation.

Featuring a large exhibition space, daily fashion shows and forums, and hands-on workshops, Heya attracts thousands of ladies who come to shop for exclusive collections and discover new designers.

Heya is organised by Qatar Tourism and is delivered by Qatar Business Events Corporation, playing an important role in developing the country’s growing exhibition and conference sector.

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

About Qatar Business Events Corporation (QBEC)

Qatar Business Events Corporation (QBEC) is an executive arm of Qatar Tourism (QT), which was established in November 2018 as part of a new governance structure that seeks to unify and consolidate efforts to develop the tourism sector.

