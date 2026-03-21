Dubai, UAE: On the occasion of World Water Day, observed annually on 22 March, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, reaffirmed its commitment to responsible operational and environmental practices. One of the company’s key focuses in this regard is the efficient use of water in district cooling operations and the leveraging of Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) and Reverse Osmosis technologies. As a leading benchmark in the sector at both local and global levels, Empower seeks to lead by example through the adoption of the latest sustainable and smart technologies that enhance resource and energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, in line with the UAE’s efforts to strengthen efficient resource management and promote sustainable development.

Reflecting it’s commitment to advancing a circular water economy by prioritising the use of Treated Sewage Effluent and recycled water to protect the emirate’s freshwater reserves, Empower expanded its in-house Reverse Osmosis capacity to 24,969 cubic meters per day in 2025, up from 21,359 cubic meters per day in the previous year. The company stated that overall recycled water usage increased to 9.22 percent in 2025 from 8.3 percent in 2024, reflecting measured progress aligned with disciplined year-on-year targets and calibrated against external recycled water availability.

“Water is a vital resource for life and sustainable development. At Empower, we are committed to enhancing the efficiency of water use within our operations by adopting treated water and reverse osmosis technology for district cooling, thereby reducing freshwater dependency. These efforts align with the directives of our wise leadership to preserve natural resources and ensure their sustainability for future generations through responsible and efficient resource management practices. At Empower, we strive to provide district cooling services according to the highest standards of quality and reliability, based on a sustainable operational methodology that aligns with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“World Water Day is an important occasion to reaffirm the importance of water resources and their pivotal role as a strategic driver of economic and social development, as well as their vital contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Empower remains committed to promoting sustainable practices and fostering a culture of responsible resource use, supporting the nation’s vision for a more sustainable future,” added Bin Shafar.