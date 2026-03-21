Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and Board Member of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), has conducted a field visit to vital energy and water sites and projects.

His Excellency was accompanied by His Excellency Eng Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy, and His Excellency Abdulaziz Mohammed Alhammadi, Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Department of Energy, along with a number of senior officials and representatives of strategic partners, including Jasim Husain Thabet, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and Farid Al Awlaqi, Chief Executive Officer of the Generation Business at Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA).

The visit included tours of a number of vital stations and projects, as well as control rooms and operating facilities, where His Excellency reviewed operational processes, production management mechanisms, and the latest technologies being applied to enhance efficiency and ensure the reliability of supply.

During the visit, His Excellency also received a detailed briefing from frontline teams on operational procedures and approved safety standards to ensure the continuity of services at the highest levels of quality and efficiency, in line with Abu Dhabi emirate’s direction to advance sustainability while strengthening energy and water security.

His Excellency also commended the efforts of the teams working across facilities to ensure security of supply and uninterrupted service delivery, highlighting their essential role in maintaining operational excellence and system resilience.

The visit forms part of the Department of Energy’s ongoing efforts to oversee the operational performance of facilities and review best practices in managing the energy and water sectors, further enhancing system reliability and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading centre for resource efficiency and sustainability.

About the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi (DoE) was established in 2018, guided by a vision to create a prosperous economy, a sustainable society, and a safe environment. The DoE is tasked with setting the policies, regulations, and strategies that underpin the transformation of the Emirate's energy sector, developing national talent and capabilities, and achieving a highly efficient energy ecosystem. The Department also focuses on protecting consumer interests, mitigating the environmental effects of the energy sector, and ensuring reliable, secure, and affordable energy services are provided through the adoption of latest smart and innovative technologies.

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