Priority access to services via 20 dedicated branches located near key workplaces and fast‑tracked Contact Centre support

Abu Dhabi - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has launched a dedicated initiative to support the nation’s frontline personnel recognising those who continue to serve and safeguard our communities.

The initiative reflects FAB’s commitment to standing alongside frontline personnel, by providing meaningful support that eases everyday pressures and enables them to focus on what matters most protecting the nation.

At its core, the programme is designed to deliver practical, timely support that responds to the needs of frontline personnel offering greater financial flexibility, easier access to services, and a more seamless prioritized banking experience ensuring they are supported both immediately and over the longer term.

To further enhance accessibility, FAB is introducing priority services across 20 dedicated branches located near key workplaces, alongside fast-tracked contact centre support enabling quicker, more responsive assistance when it is needed most.

Futoon Hamdan AlMazrouei, Group Head of Personal, Business, Wealth and Privileged Client Banking at FAB, said: “Frontline heroes serve our nation with commitment, and a deep sense of responsibility every day. With this initiative, and as we mark Eid, a time of unity, reflection, and shared values and as a bank rooted in the UAE, we stand beside them, delivering meaningful support that eases everyday pressures and makes a real difference not only in their lives, but in the strength and resilience of the communities they protect. This initiative reflects our continued commitment to supporting those who serve, ensuring they have access to the assistance they need, today and over the long term.”

FAB remains committed to delivering accessible, responsive banking support and extends its sincere appreciation to frontline personnel for their continued dedication to keeping our communities safe.

About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.40 trillion (USD 382 billion) as of December-end 2025, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units: 1) Investment Banking & Markets, 2) Wholesale Banking, and 3) Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group.

FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, and is also ranked among the top 6% of banks globally by Refinitiv’s ESG Scores and ranked the Best diversified bank in MENA by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating.

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