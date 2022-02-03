Dubai, United Arab Emirates : St. George’s University, School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies announces that it is an official Platinum Sponsor of ICEF Dubai. The four-day event, that runs from the 7th to the 10th of February, at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, supports the growth of international higher education in the region.

As the largest source of doctors for the entire US workforce*, St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine is working to bridge the gap in the shortage of primary care physicians by providing its students with an international education spanning across Grenada, the UK and India, with clinical training opportunities in the US or UK. This quality clinical training helps students reach their true potential as a doctor, in 2021, SGU students matched in 20 different specialties such as internal medicine, family medicine, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, and neurology. With an increased awareness and emphasis placed on career opportunities that universities can offer, SGU’s affiliation with more than 70 top hospitals in the US and UK continues to meet the demands of the students and parents from the Middle East.

Lesley Byrne, Dubai-based Vice President of International Student Recruitment at SGU said “Being a platinum sponsor is in line with SGU’s vision of providing opportunities to study medicine to students from the region. ICEF is a long-standing affiliate, and we support their growing mission to improve international student mobility. Through our relationship with ICEF, we continue to provide Middle Eastern students with an opportunity to embark on an international medical pathway.”

Addressing the focus that students and parents have on career outcomes when it comes to choosing their higher education providers, Lesley also commented saying that “SGU aims at providing students with a clear direction that paves the way to a defined path in their future careers; and with the growing interest in career outcomes for parents and students, SGU is committed to offering students an opportunity to gain the international experience needed to have a successful career. With study opportunities in multiple countries around the world, as well as clinical opportunities in the US and UK, SGU provides aspiring doctors and medical students with quality training and education that solidifies their position when making their first career steps.”

* According to FSMB physician licensure data, 2019

-Ends-

About St. George’s University School of Medicine:

Founded in 1976 with the goal of drawing the best talent and practices from around the world, St. George’s University (SGU) has become a leading center for academic excellence worldwide. With students and faculty drawn from more than 150 countries, SGU is truly an international institution, with a uniquely global perspective, perfectly poised to help educate students in this rapidly changing world. St. George’s University School of Medicine has a four-year Doctor of Medicine degree program or offers five-, six-, and seven-year pathways to its Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree program with entry points available for students from any education system around the world... SGU has a large network of 70+ affiliated hospitals and health centers in the US and UK and also has a unique opportunity for students to begin their medical career in Grenada, the United Kingdom, or India.

Media contacts:

Mai Elsayed, PR Manager

Seven Media Middle East

Email: maielsayed@sevenmedia.ae

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022