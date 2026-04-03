Accommodation provided at Nest Hotel in Aljada for 387 people affected by recent rains across Sharjah

Marks second community support initiative by Arada in a month following assistance for stranded travellers

In total, the Foundation has provided 3,000 room nights in last month

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: The Arada Foundation has partnered with Sharjah Social Services Department to provide temporary accommodation at Nest Hotel, Aljada, to 387 people who were impacted by recent heavy rainfall in the Emirate, in collaboration with Sharjah Civil Defense.

The initiative was carried out in response to short-term disruption caused by the weather conditions, with Arada offering fully serviced, full-board accommodation at its Nest Hotel in Aljada. The support ensured that affected individuals and families had access to safe, comfortable lodging and daily meals during the period of disruption.

Through ongoing coordination with SSSD from 25 March to 31 March, the Arada Foundation provided accommodation for 363 adults and 24 children at Nest Hotel.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “As one of Sharjah’s largest private-sector enterprises it is our duty to support both the community and local authorities during challenging times. We are focused on responding quickly and responsibly when support is needed, and will continue to provide assistance via the Arada Foundation’s emergency response fund wherever possible in the future.”

Arada continues to prioritise community-focused initiatives across its developments, with a focus on wellbeing, resilience and long-term value creation for residents across Sharjah and the UAE.

This marks the second time in less than a month that the Arada Foundation has extended community support in response to unforeseen events. Earlier in March, the Foundation provided free accommodation at Nest to stranded travellers in Sharjah, reinforcing the developer’s ongoing commitment to community wellbeing and rapid response during exceptional circumstances. In total, the Foundation provided free hotel rooms on full board to 287 adults and 40 children during March, with support currently ongoing.

Across both March initiatives, the Arada Foundation has provided over 3,000 room nights to families in need of assistance.

The initiative also marks the Arada Foundation’s second partnership with SSSD. In April 2022, the two organisations worked together to provide temporary housing for 1,148 people who were affected by heavy floods in Sharjah.

Nest Hotel, which opened in December at Aljada, is part of Arada’s growing hospitality portfolio and introduces a new, design-led accommodation concept in Sharjah. Located within the emirate’s premier lifestyle destination, the property offers modern, fully serviced rooms alongside a range of integrated amenities, and has been designed to provide flexible, high-quality accommodation for students, visitors and short-term stays.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.



Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.



The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.



Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.



For more information and high-resolution images contact media@arada.com



For more information about Arada: www.arada.com