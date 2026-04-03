The initiative supports the Greenery and Parks Strategy 2040 and advances Dubai’s sustainable mobility goals

AED 150 million investment delivered through a Public-Private Partnership model aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33

Reinforces Dubai Municipality’s commitment to future-ready public spaces that promote sustainability and modern mobility

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has launched a new initiative to install electric vehicle )EV( supercharging stations across 600 parking spaces in public parks, beaches, and recreational facilities, with a planned investment of AED 150 million. The project is being implemented in partnership with Emarat EV Charging Stations Company )UAEV(.

This initiative reflects Dubai Municipality’s ongoing commitment to developing future-ready public spaces that support sustainability and encourage the adoption of healthier, more sustainable lifestyles—ultimately enhancing quality of life for residents and visitors across the emirate.

The initiative, delivered in line with the objectives of the Greenery and Parks Strategy 2040, positions Dubai’s public spaces as active enablers of the city’s sustainable mobility ecosystem. By integrating EV charging infrastructure into high-footfall recreational destinations, the project enhances accessibility to clean transport solutions while elevating the overall visitor experience.

The project is aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, enabling strong private sector participation in the development of sustainable urban infrastructure. The partnership with UAEV reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to leveraging private sector expertise, innovation, and investment to deliver future-ready public services.

The first flagship phase of the initiative will see the installation of 75 EV supercharging stations across 150 parking bays within the next two years. The charging infrastructure will be strategically deployed across major destination parks, neighbourhood parks, and public beaches, ensuring convenient and accessible charging facilities across Dubai’s public spaces network. The rollout will prioritise wide geographic coverage across communities and high-traffic destinations, supporting both residents and visitors.

His Excellency Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of UAEV, said: “Through our partnership with Dubai Municipality, UAEV is proud to expand access to EV charging infrastructure across key community destinations, including parks, markets, and public facilities. By integrating charging solutions into everyday locations, we are making sustainable mobility more convenient and accessible for everyone. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to supporting the UAE’s clean mobility ambitions and enhancing quality of life across the community.”

Badr Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “This initiative reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to transforming public spaces into integrated, future-ready environments that support evolving lifestyles and sustainable mobility. By embedding EV charging infrastructure across parks and beaches, we are enabling residents and visitors to make more environmentally responsible choices as part of their daily routines, while enhancing the overall quality and accessibility of Dubai’s public realm.”

Ali Al Darwish, Acting CEO of UAEV, said: “This collaboration with Dubai Municipality allows UAEV to expand EV charging infrastructure into everyday community spaces, making sustainable mobility more accessible.”

The project represents a key milestone in advancing UAEV’s ambitions and supports the transformational initiative, ‘A Global Market for Electric Vehicles’. It aligns with the UAE’s long-term vision to accelerate the transition towards an integrated and sustainable mobility ecosystem, contributing to the national target of increasing electric vehicle adoption to 50% of the total vehicle fleet by 2050. The initiative also supports the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

The initiative further reflects a broader transformation in how public spaces are designed and managed — not only as recreational destinations, but as smart, sustainable environments that support modern mobility patterns, wellbeing, and environmentally responsible living. By embedding EV infrastructure within parks and beaches, Dubai Municipality is redefining these spaces as critical components of the city’s future urban ecosystem, where recreation, sustainability, and mobility intersect.

Visitors will be able to charge their vehicles while enjoying outdoor recreation, sports, family activities, children’s play areas, swimming, and waterfront promenades, making sustainable choices more convenient and seamlessly integrated into everyday life.

The project contributes to Dubai’s broader ambition to accelerate electric vehicle adoption and reduce carbon emissions, supporting national and emirate-level strategies focused on clean energy transition, smart infrastructure, and climate resilience.

Dubai Municipality continues to invite private sector partners, operators, investors, and innovation-driven companies to collaborate in shaping the next generation of public infrastructure. Through strategic partnerships, the Municipality is integrating technology, sustainability, and service excellence into public environments, ensuring long-term operational efficiency, environmental impact, and enhanced user experience.

Dubai Municipality remains committed to investing in innovative solutions that ensure the emirate’s public spaces are inclusive, accessible, and environmentally responsible destinations for current and future generations.