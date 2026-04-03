Dubai, UAE: As the UAE continues to move forward with a strong foundation of unity, resilience, and shared progress, Emirates Gold, one of the country’s most established precious metals refineries, reaffirms the importance of trust, transparency, and long-term value in shaping financial confidence among consumers and investors.

Rooted in more than three decades of refining excellence, Emirates Gold has grown alongside the UAE’s evolution into a global hub for trade, finance, and innovation. Today, as market conditions shift and investment behaviours evolve, the company observes a renewed focus among individuals and institutions on assets that offer stability, credibility, and enduring value.

This perspective reflects the broader national ethos, where progress is underpinned by resilience and collective strength. In such an environment, trust becomes not only a social value but also a financial one, influencing how people choose to preserve and grow their wealth.

In recent months, the gold market has seen periods of both growth and correction, reinforcing the importance of long-term thinking over short-term reaction. Across the UAE, consumers are increasingly approaching gold with a more informed and strategic mindset, viewing it not only as a cultural asset but also as a reliable store of value within a diversified financial portfolio.

Emirates Gold’s transition into the retail space through its boutique in Jumeirah Lakes Towers reflects this shift. By offering certified gold and silver bars and coins directly to consumers, the company has expanded access to investment-grade precious metals while maintaining the same standards of quality, purity, and certification that have defined its legacy.

Abhijit Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Gold, said, “The UAE’s strength has always been built on unity, resilience, and a shared sense of purpose. These same principles shape how individuals and institutions think about trust and long-term value. In times of change, people gravitate towards what is proven, transparent, and enduring. At Emirates Gold, we see this reflected in the growing demand for certified precious metals as a reliable way to preserve value across generations.”

He added, “Our role goes beyond refining and minting. It is about reinforcing confidence, ensuring accessibility, and upholding the standards that have made gold a trusted asset for decades. As the UAE continues to lead with resilience and forward vision, we remain committed to supporting our clients with solutions grounded in integrity and long-term value.”

As Emirates Gold continues to evolve, the company remains focused on strengthening its role as a trusted partner in the precious metals industry, bridging heritage and innovation to meet the needs of a new generation of investors while staying anchored in the principles that have defined its journey.

Experience the Emirates Gold promise, where heritage meets innovation. Discover certified gold and silver creations at our boutique on Al Sarayat Street, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, and invest in value that endures.

About Emirates Gold

Founded in 1992, Emirates Gold is one of the UAE’s leading precious metals refineries and mints, built on a legacy of trust, precision, and certified excellence. Headquartered in Dubai, the company offers a full spectrum of services, including refining, assaying, smelting, bullion trading, and minting of gold and silver products. Emirates Gold is accredited under the UAE Good Delivery standard and adheres to internationally recognised quality benchmarks. With the launch of its retail boutique in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Emirates Gold has expanded its offering to provide direct access to investment-grade gold and silver bars and coins, combining heritage craftsmanship with modern accessibility for consumers and investors alike.